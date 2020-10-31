AOC Curses Trump and Wall Street While Wearing $14K in Expensive Clothes for ‘Vanity Fair’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez solidified her position in the celebrity firmament by agreeing to an interview with Vanity Fair. You know you’ve hit the celebrity big time when the entertainment/fashion rag published by Conde Nast gives you the cover and a full spread of worshipping copy to go with it.

AOC didn’t waste the opportunity or disappoint her radical drooling hordes who think the world can be explained in 140 characters or less. She lambasted Donald Trump and Wall Street for not paying taxes and not agreeing to pay everyone’s college tuition for free.

And she did it while wearing a reported $14,000 in fancy designer clothes. I guess if you make your fortune dressing the famous, you get eaten last.

Poor little AOC — everyone always picking on her for being a socialist loon. And she obviously doesn’t read the newspapers. Several men have served as the right’s “boogeyman,” most recently Senator Bernie Sanders. That AOC happens to be a woman is immaterial to the dangerous, unbalanced, vengeful policies she supports. – READ MORE

