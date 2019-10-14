AOC CRIES: Earth Facing ‘Extinction,’ ‘Dreams Of Motherhood Now Taste Bittersweet’ (VIDEO)

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cried on Friday during a climate alarmist speech in Copenhagen at the C40 World Mayors Summit where she claimed that her “dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet because of what I know about our children’s future.”

.@AOC, near tears: My dreams of motherhood “now tastes bittersweet” because of global warming pic.twitter.com/hwNUSxtp3l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 11, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez began her alarmist speech by claiming that humanity was at a crossroads of “extinction or opportunity,” adding that there is “no middle road” on climate policy.

“The climate crisis is already here,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed. “On this note I speak to you not as an elected official or public figure, but I speak to you as a human being — a woman whose dreams of motherhood now taste bittersweet because of what I know about our children’s future, and that our actions are responsible for bringing their most dire possibilities into focus. I speak to you as a daughter and descendant of colonized peoples who have already begun to suffer.”

"It is not a coincidence that these disasters get relatively little media coverage, and that even less of the coverage dares to mention climate change," Ocasio-Cortez falsely claimed. Media coverage of natural disasters often get significant coverage, with "climate change" being one of the top points parroted by the media.