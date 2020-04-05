AOC: ‘COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations’ for ‘Black + Brown communities’

In a Friday morning tweet, freshman Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) wrote that any future relief legislation should be drafted with a view toward providing reparations for minority communities because, she said, the disease has disproportionately affected those communities.

COVID deaths are disproportionately spiking in Black + Brown communities. Why? Because the chronic toll of redlining, environmental racism, wealth gap, etc. ARE underlying health conditions. Inequality is a comorbidity. COVID relief should be drafted with a lens of reparations. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 3, 2020



It is, by and large, true that wealthy people tend to live longer and have better health outcomes, as we have repeatedly emphasized here at TheBlaze as a reason that it is vitally important to get the economy moving again — not so that people can have more money, but so they can live longer.

And it is also true that the economic downturn is at least somewhat disproportionately affecting certain minority communities. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the overall American workforce is 12.3% “Black or African American” and 17.6% “Hispanic or Latino.” Meanwhile, the leisure and hospitality industry, which has been hit the hardest by the coronavirus shutdown by far, is 13.1% black and 27.0% Hispanic. – READ MORE

