AOC condemns Hawaii’s statue of Catholic saint as example of ‘white supremacist culture’

Far-left serial provocateur Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) spent her afternoon Thursday explaining to her Instagram followers that America is racist because “virtually” all of the statues in the U.S. Capitol represent “colonizers and settlers.”

But the figure she singled out as an example of “white supremacist culture” left people scratching their heads over her argument.

The Washington Examiner’s John Gage wrote on Twitter, “@AOC calls the statue in the US Capitol building of Father Damien , a canonized saint in the Catholic Church, a part of ‘white supremacist culture.’ Father Damien died of leprosy after spending his life serving others who had the disease.”

Gage included a clip posted from Ocasio-Cortez’s video, where she wrote in the text: Even when we select figures to tell the stories of colonized places, it is the colonizers and settlers whose stories are told — and virtually no one else. Check out Hawaii’s statue.

It’s not Queen Lili’uokalani of Hawaii, the only Queen Regnant of Hawaii, who is immortalized and whose story is told. It is Father Damien. This isn’t to litigate each and every individual statue, but to point out the patterns that have emerged among the totality of them in who we are taught to deify in our nation’s Capitol: virtually all men, all white, and mostly both. This is what patriarchy and white supremacist culture looks like! It’s not radical or crazy to understand the influence white supremacist culture has historically had in our overall culture & how it impacts the present day. – READ MORE

