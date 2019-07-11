AOC complains about committee assignments: ‘Sometimes I wonder if they’re trying to keep me busy’

Freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) suggested last week that Democratic leadership was trying to load up her schedule on purpose, complaining, “Sometimes I wonder if they’re trying to keep me busy.”

The New York democratic socialist made the accusation during an interview released Tuesday on “The New Yorker Radio Hour,” where she said, “I was assigned to some of the busiest committees and four subcommittees. So my hands are full. And sometimes I wonder if they’re trying to keep me busy.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been a thorn in the side of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ever since taking office — publicly opposing leadership and voting against it on a number of issues — along with a handful of other far-left freshman Democratic congresswomen who call themselves “the squad,” including Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.).

The New York Times reported that Pelosi feels the squad "made themselves irrelevant" after the four voted against a bill providing funds to address the humanitarian crisis at the border. The speaker told the Times, "All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world. But they didn't have any following. They're four people and that's how many votes they got."


