AOC Calls Out Dems, Claims the ‘Bigger National Scandal’ Is Them Not Impeaching Trump

Freshman firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) railed against her own party for not impeaching President Donald Trump.

In a tweet published on Saturday, Ocasio-Cortez — the self-described democratic socialist congresswoman and member of the “Squad” — called out the House Democrats, claiming that the “bigger scandal” facing the nation was their “refusal” to bring impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez.

At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2019

President Jimmy Carter‘s former speechwriter James Fallows responded to the New York Democrat’s tweet, saying that he believed Ocasio-Cortez’s comment to be a “‘false equivalence’ of its own sorts” and that the president’s actions still “remains objectively the biggest threat, scandal, and problem.” – READ MORE