AOC briefly takes Pelosi’s spot in presiding over House; reportedly youngest woman to wield gavel

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday briefly grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’sgavel to preside over the House — reportedly becoming the youngest woman ever to do so.

The Democrat, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, tweeted the news.

“Every day here is a sacred privilege + responsibility entrusted to me by my community. I never forget that, and moments like these drive it home,” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, presided over the House of Representatives for roughly an hour as part of a routine rotation of members, Reuters reported.

The congresswoman presided over “special orders,” which typically consists of House members discussing their home districts after legislative business is completed. – READ MORE