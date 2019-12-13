AOC blasted for ‘misleading’ tweet taking ‘victory lap’ over new Amazon jobs in New York City

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was slammed on Friday night over what critics say is a “misleading” tweet touting a new report about Amazon bringing jobs to New York City.

Last summer, Ocasio-Cortez waged war against Amazon after the retail giant struck a deal with the state of New York to open a second headquarters in New York City, which would have brought 25,000 jobs to the city, in exchange for $3 billion in state and local subsidies. Ultimately, Amazon backed out of the deal.

However, it was reported Friday that Amazon was leasing a 335,000-square-foot office space in Manhattan that is set to bring more than 1,500 jobs into the city.

Won’t you look at that: Amazon is coming to NYC anyway – *without* requiring the public to finance shady deals, helipad handouts for Jeff Bezos, & corporate giveaways. Maybe the Trump admin should focus more on cutting public assistance to billionaires instead of poor families. https://t.co/BbqhXbB9MM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2019

Me waiting on the haters to apologize after we were proven right on Amazon and saved the public billions https://t.co/AC64pG0nZI pic.twitter.com/xzCepkX4AV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2019

Many took exception to the “victory lap” the freshman congresswoman made and pointed to the math of the jobs that were still lost from her battle with Amazon.

“Another day, another viral misleading tweet from AOC. Amazon is leasing office space in Manhattan for 1,500 employees, which is 6% of the 25,000 jobs its HQ2 in Queens (her district) was supposed to add,” The Daily Caller’s Peter Hasson said.

"AOC could have had 25,000 jobs in her district from Amazon, but now, Amazon is only offering 1,500 jobs using rental space OUTSIDE her district. She's taking a victory lap for a 94% loss in jobs in NYC and 25,000 job loss in her district. Socialist logic is incredible," political strategist Caleb Hull wrote.