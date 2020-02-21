AOC Blames ‘Internet Culture’ for Bernie Bros’ Harassment (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) on Wednesday attributed Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I., Vt.) supporters’ online attacks to toxic internet culture.

“I think internet culture can often be very toxic,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an interview on ABC’s The View. “I think that to a certain extent we have to always reject hate, reject vitriol, and denounce that kind of behavior…. We also know the amount of anonymous activity that happens on the internet and that simply is difficult—it is difficult to control. When you have like a Twitter handle with a bunch of numbers on it with two followers that are lobbing vitriol at you, we don’t know where that comes from.”

The View cohost Meghan McCain had asked Ocasio-Cortez how she felt about supporting a candidate who is tied to such vicious online attacks. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --