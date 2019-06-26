AOC: Biden Nomination Would ‘Depress Turnout,’ ‘Not a Pragmatic Choice’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) criticized a potential Joe Biden presidential nomination in an extensive interview with Vogue, saying that Biden is not a pragmatic choice and his nomination would repeat the Democratic Party’s mistakes of 2016.

On the precipice of the first Democratic presidential debate, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the 2020 Democratic primary. She outright rejected Biden’s appeal as a centrist candidate. She took issue with the idea of a Biden nomination, saying that the nomination would “depress turnout.”

“I think that he’s not a pragmatic choice,” she told Vogue. She compared a Biden nomination to Hillary Clinton’s candidacy in 2016. “We picked the logically fitting candidate, but that candidate did not inspire the turnout that we needed,” she said. – READ MORE

