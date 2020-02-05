AOC announces she won’t attend State of the Union, ‘normalize Trump’s lawless conduct’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on Tuesday that she wouldn’t attend President Trump’s State of the Union address, indicating that doing so would legitimize what she saw as lawless conduct under his administration.

“After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution,” she tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it. Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union.”

This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly. I will be hopping on Instagram Live later this evening to connect with my constituents and follow up with their questions about #SOTU. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

She seemed to refrain from judging other members who sought to attend, tweeting: “This is a deeply personal decision for each member to make, and a choice I did not take lightly.”

Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most vocal advocates for President Trump's impeachment. Her comments came as the Senate deliberated whether or not to remove Trump from office — an unlikely prospect that will likely rile Democrats like Ocasio-Cortez, who have claimed Trump abused his power in a July 25 phone call with Ukraine.