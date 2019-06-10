AOC allegedly literally ran from a Republican challenging her for seat

During the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in Manhattan on Sunday, talk radio producer Rich Valdes, a Republican who plans to challenge Ocasio-Cortez for her seat in Congress, confronted Ocasio-Cortez on Fifth Avenue.

However, once Ocasio-Cortez spotted Valdes, the freshman lawmaker “cut her handshaking short, jerked her hand back and jetted to the other side of the street,” Valdes told the Post.

“She literally ran!” he exclaimed. “I thought this was a good time to try and get a response but I honestly only saw the back of her head as she trotted across the street.”

The Post spoke with witnesses who confirmed what Valdes claimed. Curtis Sliwa said the incident unfolded around 12:30 p.m. Sliwa’s wife, Nancy, shared pictures with the Post showing a shocked Ocasio-Cortez turning to look at Valdes.

"As soon as she saw him she did a pirouette — a spin — and she ran north on Fifth Avenue, ahead of her delegation, just to get away from Rich," he said. "I heard Rich yelling after her, 'OK, AOC. You can run — but you can't hide!'"