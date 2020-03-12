AOC Addresses Rumors She Might Run For President in 2028 – Doesn’t Rule It Out (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed rumors that she might like to run for president in 2028.

In an Instagram live video, the self-described socialist said that “people” keep bringing up “the future, like 2028, like blah blah blah.”

“I think what’s really important is that we have a lot of work that we need to do right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I want to like level with all of you: I’m not a person that aspires to position. I aspire to a mission.” – READ MORE

