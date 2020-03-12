AOC Addresses Rumors She Might Run For President in 2028 – Doesn’t Rule It Out (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addressed rumors that she might like to run for president in 2028.

In an Instagram live video, the self-described socialist said that “people” keep bringing up “the future, like 2028, like blah blah blah.”

AOC addresses rumors that she plans to run for president in 2028 and doesn’t rule it out… pic.twitter.com/zOX4bV0VLe — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 11, 2020

“I think what’s really important is that we have a lot of work that we need to do right now,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And I want to like level with all of you: I’m not a person that aspires to position. I aspire to a mission.” – READ MORE

