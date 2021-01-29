AOC Accuses Ted Cruz of ‘Trying to Get Me Killed’

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called for a congressional hearing to investigate the Robinhood stock trading app after it decided to block investors from purchasing stock in response to investors increasing the price of GameStop and AMC stock. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) opposes AOC on almost everything, but he agreed with her on this. AOC took his olive branch and lit it on fire.

“I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there’s common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out,” AOC responded. “Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren’t trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign.”

AOC went on, claiming that “accountability” for the January 6 Capitol riot “includes a new Senator from Texas.”

AOC’s Twitter thread made it clear the congresswoman holds Cruz personally responsible for “serious… mental harm” she and others suffered.

“You haven’t even apologized for the serious physical + mental harm you contributed to from Capitol Police & custodial workers to your own fellow members of Congress. In the meantime, you can get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing. Thanks. Happy to work with other GOP on this,” she concluded. – READ MORE

