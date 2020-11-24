Antiracism Icon Robin DiAngelo Paid More Than Black Woman for Same Job

The prominent diversity consultant Robin DiAngelo raked in $12,750 for a speaking gig last month at the University of Wisconsin—70 percent more than the other keynote speaker, black female author Austin Channing Brown.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Educational Achievement paid Channing Brown just $7,500 for her keynote address at its annual Diversity Forum, receipts obtained by the Washington Free Beacon show. The payments were negotiated with the Harry Walker Agency, a New York-based speakers bureau that represents both women.

DiAngelo has called such inequitable treatment the racist heart of capitalism, claiming that “capitalism is dependent on inequality.… If the model is profit over everything else, you’re not going to look at your policies to see what is most racially equitable.” As she writes in her bestseller White Fragility, she believes racism helps white people and hinders non-white people at every step of the employment process: “Whiteness has psychological advantages that translate into material returns.”

The forum, which has run for two decades and attracts over 1,000 attendees, was this year streamed entirely on Zoom due to the ongoing pandemic. Almost every event from the two-day forum is available online, except for one panel and DiAngelo’s keynote. Her address, the office of UW-Madison chief diversity officer Cheryl Gittens told the Free Beacon, was omitted because it uses a PowerPoint presentation “which is her IP.” The talk, “Seeing the Racial Water,” is one of DiAngelo’s two “standard” keynotes. – READ MORE

