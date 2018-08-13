Antifa Turns Charlottesville Anniversary into Sick Anti-Police Attack (VIDEO)

A march meant to commemorate the tragedy that occurred at the riots in Charlottesville last year devolved into a mindless attack on police officers.

And to the surprise of nobody, it was all thanks to everyone’s favorite anti-fascism group.

After getting separation from the police, thousands march off UVA campus into the streets chanting "All cops are racist."#Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/6bCUBBPJqD — JamesFromTheInternet (@JamesFTInternet) August 11, 2018

“Last year they came (with) torches. This year they come (with) badges,” read a sign at the riot.

Crowd size and scuffle on Water Street with Police no idea what happened pic.twitter.com/JqiSOw3B5F — Allison Wrabel (@craftypanda) August 12, 2018

More running. Not sure where the cops are going. pic.twitter.com/i79Zb8fp9f — Allison Wrabel (@craftypanda) August 12, 2018

Perhaps most sickening of all is how the far-left has completely bastardized the death of Heather Heyer. Regardless of what you think of her politics, her death was in Charlottesville was wholly unnecessary and tragic, and antifa is using it for their own twisted purposes.– READ MORE

