    ANTIFA SENDS THREATENING MESSAGE TO TED CRUZ AFTER DISRUPTING HIS DINNER: ‘YOU ARE NOT SAFE’

    The Washington, D.C. chapter of Antifa sent a message to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz early Tuesday morning after chasing him out of a restaurant, telling the Texas senator that he is “not safe.”

    Smash Racism DC further defended the disturbance, saying it “does not compare in scale to the interruptions his actions as a Senator have had on millions of American lives.”

    The group then sent a threat directly to Cruz, Kavanaugh, and Trump:

    “This is a message to Ted Cruz, Bret [sic] Kavanaugh, Donald Trump and the rest of the racist, sexist, transphobic, and homophobic right-wing scum: You are not safe. We will find you. We will expose you. We will take from you the peace you have taken from so many others.” – READ MORE

     

    'We will find you'

