Antifa Riots Mark May Day Demonstrations in Paris

Antifa rioters disrupted the annual left wing May Day event, turning the demonstration toward violence.

Hundreds of hooded protesters held up an annual May Day demonstration in eastern Paris on Tuesday, with some smashing the windows of a McDonald’s restaurant and hurling petrol bombs inside, Reuters television images showed.

French police warned on Monday of possible clashes with far-left anarchist groups, known as Black Blocs, after a call on social media for a “Revolutionary Day”. – READ MORE

Over a thousand violent protesters used petrol bombs to attack businesses in the French capital.

