Antifa Rioters Burn Portland Apple Store, Fire Guns from Cars

Despite advance warnings, Portland Police Bureau officers were powerless to stop another night of rioting, arson, and gunfire carried out by Antifa. Rioters set multiple fires and engaged in drive-by gunfire.

Antifa rioters set an Apple Store on fire Friday night during the third declared riot in five days. The fire was one of the multiple fires Portland police officers were powerless to prevent.

A building attached to the Apple Store in Pioneer Place is lit on fire as Security guards the Apple building. #Portland #Protest #riot pic.twitter.com/m8Iio5J2ul — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) April 17, 2021

Portland Police Bureau officials issued a warning Friday night that a planned “Direct Action” by Antifa could lead to a “high fire danger.”

A statement from police officials warns:

The Portland Police Bureau is aware that individuals are planning a so called “direct action” event this evening at Director Park (with a 9 p.m. march). Such events have historically included wanton destruction of public and private property, violence and the active threat of harm by thrown or propelled objects, fire and impact weapons. Similarly advertised events promoted and then engaged in arson and riots.

Despite the advance warning, Antifa rioters carried out their plans to create more property damage in the Downtown District Friday night.

A building behind the apple store was lit on fire tonight, Portland was very hot today!!! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2SLvLyIl9g — Haze (@Hazeee1312) April 17, 2021

Rioters set fire to a portable toilet outside the Apple Store late Friday night. The fire spread to the outside of the store causing extensive damage.- READ MORE

