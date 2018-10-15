ANTIFA RAGES: Patriot Prayer Rally In Portland Turns Bloody; American Flag Saved From Flames (VIDEO)

A massive brawl broke out Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, at a Patriot Prayer Rally, which descended into chaos when Antifa leftists arrived.

The two opposing groups squared off in the streets, using clubs and fists to beat each other. The brawl, which lasted just one minute, was broken up by riot cops, who quickly fired pepper balls at the street fighters, The Oregonian reported.

Ironically, the protest was billed as a "law and order" demonstration. But police reported seeing members of both groups wearing hard-knuckle gloves and carrying knives and clubs.