Antifa Protesters Blare ‘F*** the Police’ During Clash with Pro-Gun Demonstrators in Seattle (VIDEO)

Antifa members greeted pro-gun and far-right demonstrators at the “liberty or death” rally in Seattle on Saturday.

The pro-gun demonstrators were there to promote the Second Amendment and open carry legislation in Washington. Many of the pro-gun demonstrators carried semi-automatic weapons wore provocative clothing.

Police worked hard to keep the two groups away from each other during the march, as the Antifa chanted “Nazis go home” to the pro-gun demonstrators.

NWA now being played across from the right-wing gun rally. #AllOutAugust #Seattle pic.twitter.com/kLOdNkecF3 — PDX Mike Bivins (@itsmikebivins) August 18, 2018

Although officers were working to protect everyone involved, the Antifa members still harassed them, blaring NWA’s song “F**k the Police.” One protester even had a sign that said, “Kill Nazis and the cops who protect them.” – READ MORE

Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw (shown above left) called out the group Antifa for its violent actions recently — and she vowed to keep her city safe from all who choose to threaten it, no matter their personal views.

“I personally saw, whether they were fireworks, M-80s, explosives — I saw those being set off by the anti-racist groups,” Outlaw told OPB of the dangerous rally. “The projectiles — pieces of cement that are large as grapefruit, pieces of brick, broken glass bottles — all of that was not coming from the Patriot Prayer side at that time.”

At a press event after the rally, she also noted, about her department’s supposed bias, “I think it’s ridiculous for any one person to think that I would favor someone who is supposedly associated — or would allow white supremacists to be a part of their group — it’s just ridiculous for me to favor anyone that intentionally comes to bring physical harm.”

“Where’s the accountability for people that come with the intent to harm, destroy, and to tear things up, and to actually come and physically fight other people?” she countered. “And then we are called to break it up, and say, ‘We don’t want anything to happen.’ If one side gets the shorter end of the stick for whatever reason, then we’re accused of not protecting one side or the other.”

Outlaw also responded to OPB’s interviewer Dave Miller when he said, “It seems some people say that police are defending far-Right groups and cracking down on anti-fascist groups.”- READ MORE