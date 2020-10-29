Antifa Mob Throws Rocks, Pepper-Sprays, and Assaults Jews for Trump in New York

On Sunday, an angry leftist mob, many of whom dressed in antifa-style black block, attacked a convoy of hundreds of cars joined a “Jews for Trump” caravan in Brooklyn, New York City. The cars, draped with American flags and “Trump 2020” banners, drove slowly through Manhattan and Brooklyn. The lawless mob hurled rocks at cars, dumped paint on them, shot pepper spray into vehicles, and assaulted drivers and passengers who dared to step outside of their vehicles.

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser, called on Democratic nominee Joe Biden to denounce these attacks on Trump’s Jewish supporters.

“I really hope that Joe Biden, his campaign, will come out and condemn these anti-Semitic actions that were taken against Trump supporters and be respectful again,” Kushner said on Fox & Friends.

Boris Epshteyn, an advisor to the Trump campaign and co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump, organized the event along with Dov Hikind, a former state assemblyman. The Jews for Trump rally aimed to show solidarity with “the beleaguered Red Zone community,” a reference to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-N.Y.) allegedly anti-Semitic lockdown orders that seem targeted to restrict the Jewish community. Rabbis and Jewish schools have filed lawsuits against the restrictions.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --