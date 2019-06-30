Antifa Mob Brutally Assaults And Robs Journalist In Portland (VIDEO)

A journalist who regularly covers demonstrations by the left-wing group Antifa has been assaulted and robbed.

Andy Ngo, who has written previously about his experiences covering the violent group for The Daily Wire, tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. local time that he had been attacked.

“Attacked by antifa. Bleeding. They stole my camera equipment. No police until after. waiting for ambulance. If you have evidence Of attack please help,” wrote Ngo, who is an editor for Quillette.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

One opponent of Ngo’s presence and reporting told him he “wanted” to get attacked and had gone to the protest “to antagonize” the members of Antifa. Others cheered the attack. – READ MORE