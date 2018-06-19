Antifa Look To Shut Down ICE with the Help of ‘Trusted Radicals’

A Texas Antifa student group elaborated Monday on its effort to work with “trusted radicals” to send out text message alerts warning subscribers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ presence.

Revolutionary Horizon, a group associated with the University of Texas at San Antonio, made the remark on Twitter.

The organization describes itself as “anti-racist, anti-fascist, anti-sexist” and is “committed to building and supporting the popular revolt of all oppressed people against the exploitative system of capitalism.”

The group tweeted: “In light of the increasing severity of ICE’s presence in the San Antonio community, we’re working with trusted radicals in the community to implement a text alert ICE-watch. text ‘satx161’ to 84483 to sign up to receive alerts anytime ICE is spotted in our community!”

“No one is illegal!” the group said in the accompanying graphic. – READ MORE

