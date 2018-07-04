Antifa Feuding With Democratic Socialists Who ‘Left Them Hanging’ When Cops Showed Up

Members of Antifa are now feuding with their colleagues in the “Democratic Socialists of America,” after the socialists abandoned a protest against the Trump Administration’s immigration policies Saturday, leaving Antifa members to the mercy of local law enforcement.

According to The Daily Caller, Antifa members now say they were “betrayed” and “abandoned” by DSA, whom they now accuse of actively collaborating with the “pigs” of the Dallas Police Department.

“@DSA_NorthTexas leadership decided to collab with the pigs and pulled their people from the demo leaving undocumented peeps and everyone else at risk of arrest,” a local Antifa group tweeted Monday, the Caller reports.

“After speaking with DSA leadership the pigs moved in moments after DSA leaving,” Antifa continued. “Not all DSA peeps followed their leadership & stayed. Some were even arrested. When Jail Support reached out to collab they were were met with silence. They offered no support to their arrested members.” – READ MORE

