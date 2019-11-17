Antifa Doxes Journalist Andy Ngo’s Donors

On Thursday, an Antifa activist doxed people who’ve contributed to journalist Andy Ngo’s GoFundMe page, which was opened after Ngo suffered a brain hemorrhage from an attack by left-wing Antifa activists while covering one of the group’s violent protests in Portland this summer.

Doxing, or posting the identity/personal information of someone with the intent to cause them harm, has become a common tactic of far-left activists, including Antifa.

“Oh f***, I might f*** around expose these donors,” the Antifa account, @TheQueerCrimer, started a thread on Thursday, captioning a tweet about Ngo’s GoFundMe account.

The subsequent 16 tweets in the thread showcased screenshots of 35 individuals, nearly all of their locations, and employment information. The Daily Wire will not be posting the screenshots with said personal information. – READ MORE