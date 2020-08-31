Antifa Celebrates After Gunman Kills Trump Supporter Rioters Brand a ‘Fascist’ and a ‘Nazi’

A massive caravan of about 600 trucks drove by Portland on Saturday night as supporters of President Donald Trump protested against the antifa and Black Lives Matter riots on the streets of the Rose City. As some of the Trump supporters drove through downtown Portland, an unidentified suspect shot and killed a man likely connected to the protest. After the man’s death, antifa rioters appeared to celebrate. One woman even declared, “I am not sad that a f***ing Fascist died tonight!”

“Our community can hold its own without the police. We can take out the trash on our own!” a woman holding a bullhorn shouted at an antifa gathering.

“I am not sad that a f—ing fascist died tonight,” says a woman at the antifa gathering in downtown Portland. The crowd laughs and cheers. The ID of the deceased is not confirmed but he is believed to be a Trump & blue lives supporter. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/XV6471FSuF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

“He was a f—ing Nazi! Our community held its own.” Antifa & BLM in Portland celebrate the homicide of a purported Trump supporter who was affiliated with Patriot Prayer, a Portland-area conservative group. pic.twitter.com/xjIWk0KHN2 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

“I am not sad that a f***ing Fascist died tonight,” she added, to loud cheers and applause.

The deceased man’s identity remains unknown, but rioters found Patriot Prayer insignia on his clothing, along with a Thin Blue Line patch. As Andy Ngo, editor-at-large at The Post Millennial, tweeted, the victim is believed to have been a Trump and Blue Lives Matter supporter. – READ MORE

