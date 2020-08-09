Antifa Beaten After They Allegedly Went After Man In Wheelchair: ‘You Guys Came To The Wrong City’ (VIDEO)

Protesters at a pro-police rally in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Saturday reportedly beat several far-left activists after the far-left activists allegedly went after a veteran who was in a wheelchair.

Several dozen pro-police protesters walked alongside the veteran in the wheelchair, who was carrying an American flag, as they seemingly forced the far-left activists out of the neighborhood. Numerous people who were on the pro-police side said that the far-left activists went after the man in the wheelchair and suggested that was what ended up starting the fight.

Several people among the pro-police protesters stated repeatedly throughout the video that there was a kid’s birthday party in the area and suggested that the far-left activists had disturbed the event. At another point in the video, an unidentifiable man said to the far-left activists that “as soon as you guys step away from the f***ing houses, we’re going to leave.”

The man who recorded the video said, “So, we are currently marching the Antifa commie bas****s out of the neighborhood because nobody wants Antifa in the neighborhood. Nobody wants them here, so we’re marching them out.” – READ MORE

