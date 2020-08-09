Antifa Beaten After They Allegedly Went After Man In Wheelchair: ‘You Guys Came To The Wrong City’ (VIDEO)

Protesters at a pro-police rally in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Saturday reportedly beat several far-left activists after the far-left activists allegedly went after a veteran who was in a wheelchair.

Several dozen pro-police protesters walked alongside the veteran in the wheelchair, who was carrying an American flag, as they seemingly forced the far-left activists out of the neighborhood. Numerous people who were on the pro-police side said that the far-left activists went after the man in the wheelchair and suggested that was what ended up starting the fight.

“Everybody keep your hands off your weapons. Keep punching each other in the face just don’t shoot anybody.” Antifa had knives, and were swiftly disarmed. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2020

Antifa assaulted someone in a wheelchair. That’s what set off the beat down from residents. Police were on the scene to arrest the commies. pic.twitter.com/LhqHFztjV2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2020

Several people among the pro-police protesters stated repeatedly throughout the video that there was a kid’s birthday party in the area and suggested that the far-left activists had disturbed the event. At another point in the video, an unidentifiable man said to the far-left activists that “as soon as you guys step away from the f***ing houses, we’re going to leave.”

The man who recorded the video said, “So, we are currently marching the Antifa commie bas****s out of the neighborhood because nobody wants Antifa in the neighborhood. Nobody wants them here, so we’re marching them out.” – READ MORE

