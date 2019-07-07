Antifa battling police, attacking MAGA hats in D.C., and it’s all being caught on camera

It’s not just Portland, anymore. (It never was, but you get the point.) Antifa, the group that purports to oppose “fascism” but mainly just gets mad about various woke issues of the day, has been bigger in the news since attacking independent journalist Andy Ngo on camera last week.

Despite the gross attempts by a lot of lefties to turn the negative reaction back on Ngo, it turned out even the media couldn’t avoid reporting on Antifa’s violence. Even the police chief had to answer up, (though not very well).

A group of masked Antifas has left the counter-protest rally area and is moving towards the #DefendFreeSpeech rally. pic.twitter.com/effns6kTD7 — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) July 6, 2019

Antifa protesters tried to break through the police cordon at 12th Street with Pennsylvania Ave. Quick response by @DCPoliceDept. #DemandFreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/q4EAQHFSYp — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) July 6, 2019

Antifa gets into a scuffle with police. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/epBZIB2Tys — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa attacks guy in a MAGA hat by trying to take his camera and throwing a water bottle at him. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/UY6imOWmez — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

In D.C. on Saturday, the picture became even more clear, as Antifa staged a counter-protest to the so-called “Demand Free Speech Rally” with the “Proud Boys” that featured far-right figures such as Laura Loomer, Milo Yiannopoulos, Gavin McInnes, and others. The Antifa counter-protest is billed as “#AllOutDC”, and they handed out preposterous “guidelines” for how the press would be allowed to cover them, and you have to click here and read it to believe it. – READ MORE