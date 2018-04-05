Antibiotic-resistant ‘nightmare’ bacteria spreads to 27 states

Doctors and scientists have been warning us for years that the overuse of antibiotics could result in a “super bug.” An antibiotic-resistant bacteria, they said, could utterly devastate entire populations, and potentially lead to utter catastrophe. Now, with over 200 confirmed cases of various different “nightmare” bacteria already in dozens of US states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are on high alert.

These germs, which don’t respond to many common antibiotics, have not reached anything near epidemic levels, but the fact that they already exist is enough for scientists to sound the alarm. “The emergence and spread of antibiotic resistance threatens to outpace the development of new antimicrobials, and slowing the spread of these organisms has become a priority,” the CDC’s report states.

“I was surprised by the numbers we found,” Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, told CNN. “Two million Americans get infections from antibiotic resistance, and 23,000 die from those infections each year.”

This latest report, which the CDC published on its website, reveals that various different strains of antibiotic-resistant bacteria were discovered in 27 states, and were not all related to the same ailments. Some were discovered in samples of pneumonia infections, while others were found to infect the bloodstream and even the urinary tract. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1