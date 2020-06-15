Anti-Trump Seattle Mayor Compares ‘Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone’ To A ‘Block Party’

On Thursday, during a joint press conference with Seattle Chief of Police Carmen Best and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Durkan compared the takeover by protesters of a six-block area they named the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” to a “block party.” Despite reports that some of the protesters were armed and extorting residents of the area, Durkan stated, “We’ve had blocks of Seattle and Capitol Hill shut down every summer for everything from block party to Pride; this is really not that much of an operational challenge.”

Durkan also took a shot at President Trump for threatening to get involved in the situation. She began by stating:

It is unconstitutional and illegal to send military to Seattle. If you don’t believe me, you can take the word of a line of highly decorated generals who have said so and have rebuked him. I have spoken to Governor Inslee, and together we will assure the people t this will not be happening; many people actually are afraid that it would happen because the President of the United States said it.

We would like to be able to trust what the President of the United States says, but I want people to know there is no imminent threat of an invasion in Seattle. But just as we did at the beginning of this pandemic, and as we have done many times before, we will not wait for a change in Washington for Seattle to act …

Durkan then segued to repeating the mantra that the American system has promoted racism for “hundreds of years,” saying, “Peoples’ voices have been drowned out during this time, and for several hundred years we have allowed a system to build and promote racism to continue to benefit us.”

Asked what the plan was regarding the Capitol Hill area, Durkan answered, “It has been described by the president and others as what it is not; it is not a armed Antifa militia no-go zone. It is a number of people there, we’ve had ongoing communications with them, with the business, with the residents, and we will make sure we find some way for people to continue to protest peacefully while also getting ingress and egress. We’ve had blocks of Seattle and Capitol Hill shut down every summer for everything from block party to Pride; this is really not that much of an operational challenge.” – READ MORE

