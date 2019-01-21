Anti-Trump Rapper Cardi B Threatens to Assault Tomi Lahren

Rapper Cardi B (shown above left) has grown increasingly political in recent weeks — but it appears she doesn’t much like others criticizing her opinions.

The 26-year-old entertainer recently attacked President Donald Trump for the partial government shutdown and for serving fast food during the Clemson Tigers’ White House visit. Her language did not lack in vulgarity, either.

“You promised these f***ing racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible,” she said in a video directed at Trump that she posted to social media.

She also praised former President Barack Obama — and defended the partial shutdown that occurred under his presidency.

Conservative commentator and Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren (above right) took to Twitter to react to Cardi B’s video in humorous fashion.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys!” she wrote.

Cardi B was not too happy with that response — and seemed to say she did not want to be involved in a political debate.

Her way of saying this happened to be threatening to “dog walk” Lahren.

“Leave me alone or I will dog walk you,” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

"Dog walk" is a way of saying you are going to assault someone, according to Urban Dictionary.