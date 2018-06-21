Anti-Trump Lester Holt’s embattled ‘NBC Nightly News’ fails to mention inspector general hearing

The House Judiciary and Oversight committees questioned Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz over his bombshell report into FBI and DOJ misconduct during the Hillary Clinton email probe this week – but viewers who rely on NBC’s embattled “Nightly News” would have no idea.

NBC’s Lester Holt skipped the Horowitz hearing during Monday’s broadcast, the only anchor to ignore the news.

Things were no different on Tuesday, when Holt began his newscast with a lengthy feature on President Trump’s zero-tolerance immigration policy unfolding on the Southern border that included reporter Gabe Gutierrez speaking with migrant families.

The news NBC skipped included the FBI potentially changing key witness reports in the Clinton and Russia investigations. Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., raised the possibility that the FBI misled the DOJ watchdog in an attempt to hide the identities of FBI employees who were caught sending anti-Trump messages.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1