Anti-Trump GOP Strategist Claims Trump ‘Hoovering Up Adderall’

A GOP strategist who has vocally opposed President Trump has accused the president of abusing prescription drugs.

During a CNN panel on Wednesday night, political commentator Rick Wilson said Trump spends his mornings “hoovering up rails of Adderall.”

His comments came as the panel debated the partial government shutdown. Senate Democrats refused to compromise on a House-passed bill that would set aside $5.6 billion for construction of a barrier at the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump has warned that the shutdown, which began December 22, could last a “long time,” while new House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) vows her party will not waver.

“Wilson seemed to take Pelosi’s word that House Democrats will not cave in and introduce a bill that includes funding for the wall and that, if anything, it would be Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, who would cave in, though he clarified that Schumer is currently ‘standing strong,'” Fox News reported.

Then Wilson said: “No matter how many times Donald Trump tweets, no matter how much he spends his morning ‘executive time’ hoovering up rails of Adderall and rage tweeting, it’s not going to change where Pelosi is,” Wilson said to CNN anchor Don Lemon. “So as long as she holds the line, this thing is gonna go on until Trump feels the pain level rise.” – READ MORE