Anti-Trump comedian Michelle Wolf compares Ivanka to ‘vaginal mesh,’ ‘herpes’ in vulgar attack on first daughter

Anti-Trump comedian Michelle Wolf unleashed a vulgar attack on first daughter Ivanka Trump, comparing her to “vaginal mesh” and “herpes” during the latest episode of her Netflix show “The Break.”

Wolf started off by mocking the recent Republican National Committee ad that refers to a variety of Hollywood liberals as “unhinged.”

“Now is not the time to be hinged,” she said before declaring that she disagrees with calls for “civility.”

“If you see Ivanka on the street, first call her Tiffany. This will devastate her. Then talk to her in terms she’ll understand. Say, ‘Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women but now you have blood all over you and you’re the center of a thousand lawsuits,’” Wolf said.

Wolf came back to Ivanka later in the uncouth segment after taking a few shots at Justice Clarence Thomas and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“Is your nickname ‘herpes’? Because you’re not necessarily the most dangerous person in the administration but you’re very unpleasant, totally incurable and you always show up when we’re about to get f—-d,” Wolf said.

Wolf later called Ivanka the “prettiest tumor in a swiftly moving cancer.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1