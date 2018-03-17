Anti-Trump California Billionaire Gets Told Off After Trying to Dictate Arizona Policy

Republican lawmakers in Arizona are pushing back against a California billionaire Tom Steyer-backed proposal that would force the state to get half its electricity from green energy.

State lawmakers approved in a Senate committee Wednesday a bill signaling strong opposition to a possible November ballot initiative mandating 50 percent of Arizona’s electricity come from green energy by 2030.

Republicans in the state argue the bill sends a clear message to people like Steyer, a billionaire anti-oil environmentalist from California who is also campaigning to impeach President Donald Trump.

State Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, a Republican, said that she rejects the notion of “California billionaires buying their way into #Arizona and dictating policies that will raise utility rates on families in my district.”

Republican state Rep.Vince Leach, who supports the bill, was the first member of the legislature to testify before the committee.

“It sends a strong and an unmistakable message to those out-of-state people that want to come in, … We just tell them: ‘Arizona’s constitution is not for sale,’” he said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1