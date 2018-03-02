Anti-Sexual Harassment Swag? Oscars Gift Bags Are Packed With #MeToo-Themed Goodies

This years hundred-thousand-dollar swag bag features a high-end pepper spray canister and a drug test kit.

Every year, celebrities come away with hundred-thousand-dollar goodie bags just for presenting at the Oscars. Typically, those “swag bags” contain everything from tony vacations to high-value baubles. And this year, keeping with the theme of “#MeToo,” it seems they’ll also contain a number of anti-sexual harassment and anti-rape devices.

According to high-end electronic security company, Sabre, who is sponsoring the five-item self-defense pack in every Oscar door prize gift bag, Academy Award nominees and statuette presenters will get a key-ring pepper spray canister, a larger gel pepper canister, two hideable body alarms, and a kit that can test whether someone has drugged your drink with GHB.

“This event is a unique opportunity for us to lend a helping hand in the #MeToo movement with solutions that take aim at the harassment culture that’s been pervasive most notably in the entertainment industry and in broader society,” Sabre’s CEO told Yahoo News. – READ MORE

