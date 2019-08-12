Anti-sex trafficking leader praises ICE, Trump: ‘No question’ he’s done more than previous presidents

Director and activist Jaco Booyens touted President Trump’s historic work in fighting sex trafficking and defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as “incredible people” who helped keep children safe.

Fox News host Mark Levin asked Booyens whether Trump did more to address the issue than other presidents, including former President Barack Obama. “No question,” Booyens responded on “Life, Liberty, and Levin,” airing Sunday.

Booyens said that despite all the criticism surrounding ICE, the agency has become a vital partner in combatting sex trafficking.

“These are incredible men and women that help us … incredible people who actually go and keep America’s children safe. This president has empowered them to do so,” he told Levin.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING IN AMERICA AMONG WORST IN WORLD: REPORT

His movie “8 Days” tells the story of a 15-year-old girl who’s forced into sex trafficking after attending a party with her friends. Booyens said the film is available on Netflix and other places.

Booyens claimed that he tried taking his story to CNN and MSNBC but faced “closed doors.” “I say that not to point finger or blame, that’s just a fact. This crime doesn’t ask ‘are you conservative or liberal?'” – READ MORE