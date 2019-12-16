Anti-Semitic Dem Rep Says GOP Is ‘Synonymous’ With Hate Speech (VIDEO)

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) on Sunday said the Republican party is “synonymous” with hate speech, but failed to acknowledge her own anti-Semitic comments.

“Hate, sinful, bigot rhetoric is very dangerous, and it’s becoming synonymous with the Republican party,” Omar said during an appearance on MSNBC’s AM Joy.

Omar herself, a rising star in the Democratic Party, has been repeatedly accused of peddling anti-Semitic tropes against Jews, but has also been the victim of death threats, which she accused the GOP of whitewashing.

“They have refused to condemn and distance themselves from members within their party that have threatened my life and the lives of others,” she said. “That have caused the deaths of people in this country who follow their message and have put their names—the names of our president and many of the Republican leaders—in their manifestos as they have taken innocent lives.” – READ MORE