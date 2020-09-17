Anti-Mask Shoppers March Through Target, Urge Others to Liberate Faces: ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It!’

A group of anti-mask demonstrators marched through a Florida Target to Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” encouraging others to liberate their faces by removing their masks.

The group reportedly marched through a Target in Ft. Lauderdale on Tuesday, encouraging shoppers around them to take off their masks as well

“Alright. We’re tired of shopping with masks on,” Chris Nelson, who organized the event, said while holding up his phone as “We’re Not Gonna Take It” began to play in the background.

“And now, we’re taking our masks off because we’re done with it,” he said as others began taking their masks off in the store.

“Breathe. Breathe. You’re Americans. Breathe,” one woman said as she marched through the store.

Cristina Gomez, the Florida woman who made headlines after speaking out against a mask mandate before the Palm Beach County Commission meeting over the summer, was among the protesters. During the meeting, she stated that masks are killing people and told commissioners that “We the People are waking up” while warning against the “devil’s law.”

“Take off that mask. That’s the only way it’s going to work if we all unite!” she exclaimed. “It’s all about choice.” – READ MORE

