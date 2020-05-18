Anti-Lockdown Champion Elon Musk Just Picked a Side and It’s Glorious

On Sunday, Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted a four-word message that made conservatives jubilant. Musk had defied the coronavirus lockdown orders in Alameda County, Calif., opening his plant and announcing he would move much of his company to freedom-loving Texas. Yet his message on Sunday seemed to confirm his support for freedom over socialism.

“Take the red pill,” Musk tweeted, with a rose emoji. His tweet went viral, with 89,000 “retweets” and more than 400,000 “likes.”

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

Conservatives cheered the message as a sign that Musk had sided with conservatives and reopening the economy over Democrats and their increasing support for technocratic limitations on free markets.

“Love to see it,” tweeted Kyle Kashuv, the Parkland shooting survivor who supports the Second Amendment. – READ MORE

