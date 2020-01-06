Anti-Gun Hollywood Steps Up Armed Protection for Golden Globes

Actors and actresses in anti-gun Hollywood will be surrounded by armed security on Sunday as they attend the 77th annual Golden Globes.

New York Daily News reports Beverly Hill Police Department Capt. Michael Hill saying, “We have a robust security plan that includes assistance from our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. Additionally, we will be using the most contemporary technologies in an attempt to ensure the ceremony is held without incident.”

Variety quotes Beverly Hills Police Lt. Robert Maycott noting that the US strike against Iran has not altered the security plan. Rather, he noted that “security is similar to what it was last year.”

Breitbart News reported that 2019 security included barricades, bomb-sniffing dogs, armed guards, LAPD officers, and numerous security checkpoints for attendees as they arrived for the Golden Globes.

Golden Globes security has been high level for many years. Breitbart News noted that the January 8, 2017, Golden Globes were surrounded by good guys with guns and body armor. There were also security dogs, SWAT, and special FBI teams taking part in security. – READ MORE