Anti-Gun Dick’s Sporting Goods Hit Again, Loses Leading Firearm Supplier Mossberg

In a news release on Wednesday, O.F. Mossberg and Sons announced it was cutting ties with Dick’s and its subsidiary retailer Field & Stream.

“It has come to our attention that Dick’s Sporting Goods recently hired lobbyists on Capitol Hill to promote additional gun control,” Mossberg & Sons CEO Iver Mossberg said in the release.

“Make no mistake, Mossberg is a staunch supporter of the U.S. Constitution and our Second Amendment rights, and we fully disagree with Dick’s Sporting Goods’ recent anti-Second Amendment actions.”

Apparently caught up in the nationwide anti-gun hysteria that followed February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — and the bizarre pseudo-celebrities who created hysteria — Dick’s not only decided to end sales of the AR-15 rifle, it went a step further and hired an anti-gun Beltway lobbying group to attack the Second Amendment in the nation’s capital. – READ MORE

