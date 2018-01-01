Anthony Scaramucci: Trump ‘not worried’ about Russia probe

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House communications director before an abrupt ouster in July, said President Trump is unbothered by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Scaramucci said he spoke with Trump in recent days and he doesn’t think there’s anything the president has to worry about.

“As it relates to my time with the president, my interaction with his staff, I’m certainly not worried about it,” he said. “I know that he’s not worried about it.”

Mueller is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, including whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin.- READ MORE

