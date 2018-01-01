True Pundit

Politics

Anthony Scaramucci: Trump ‘not worried’ about Russia probe

Posted on by
Share:

Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House communications director before an abrupt ouster in July, said President Trump is unbothered by special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

In an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Scaramucci said he spoke with Trump in recent days and he doesn’t think there’s anything the president has to worry about.

“As it relates to my time with the president, my interaction with his staff, I’m certainly not worried about it,” he said. “I know that he’s not worried about it.”

Mueller is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, including whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Anthony Scaramucci: Trump 'not worried' about Russia probe
Anthony Scaramucci: Trump 'not worried' about Russia probe

'As it relates to my time with the president, my interaction with his staff, I’m certainly not worried about it,' he said. 'I know that he’s...
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: