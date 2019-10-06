Anthony Scaramucci: Trump is ‘a traitor to the United States’ (VIDEO)

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci did not mince words about President Trump on Friday, calling him a “traitor to the United States.”

Appearing on CNN, Scaramucci accused Trump of “disavowing his oath to the Constitution” for asking Ukraine and China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over their financial ties with the two countries during the Obama administration. Scaramucci, who served for only a very short time in the White House earlier in Trump’s term of office, labeling his actions “disgusting” and referred to the controversy as “systemic criminality.”

“The American President is a traitor to the United States,” former White House Communications Director @Scaramucci says after text messages detail how a desired meeting with Trump put pressure on Ukraine. https://t.co/oXize6soH9 pic.twitter.com/lk3flpatnC — New Day (@NewDay) October 4, 2019

“He’s under a tremendous amount of pressure, poll numbers are a complete disaster, he’s in a panic, he’s about to be completely humiliated as an incumbent president, who had a recently good to very good economy. It’s just his personality and style and traitorous nature because you have to call him for what he is,” Scaramucci said.

"The American president is a traitor to the United States. He is literally the most un-American president that we've had, probably since Andrew Johnson."