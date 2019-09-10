Anthony Scaramucci: Trudeau Is ‘Good Looking,’ Trump Is a ‘Fat Blob’

Fired White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is ratcheting up his personal attacks on President Donald Trump, calling his former boss a “fat blob” in comparison to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Speaking on Friday with Yahoo Finance Canada at the Toronto Global Forum, Scaramucci ran through his standard list of grievances with the president — everything from his Twitter habits to the administration’s trade strategy with China.

“The Mooch” once again speculated President Trump is in “severe mental decline” and a prisoner of his own insecurities, which the investor claimed has caused Trump to be intimidated by Canada’s leader.

“Trudeau is a good looking young guy and the president is like a fat blob, and looks disgusting,” Scaramucci said. – READ MORE