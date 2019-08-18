Anthony Scaramucci Plotting Trump Takedown with… Bill Kristol

Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired as White House communications director under President Donald Trump after just 11 days in July 2017, has spoken with staunch Never Trump commentator Bill Kristol regarding how Republicans could oust the president from the top of the party’s 2020 ticket, according to a report.

In a series of terse text messages with CNBC, Kristol, confirmed his discussions with the hedge fund manager, writing a simple “Yup” when asked by reporter Brian Schwartz about the plot.

“Have chatted with him, but working with him would be an exaggeration,” Kristol added, before shying away from offering up additional details about his master plan. If the founder of the now-defunct Weekly Standard were to actually go through with plans to block Trump from being the Republican nominee, it would not be the first time. In the summing leading up to the election, Kristol tried to recruit National Review‘s David French to challenge President Trump, though he ultimately conceded he was not rich or “transformational” enough to win.

This time around, Kristol has said he would support Sen. Ben Sasse (D-NE), retired Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), or Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) for president, though none of them have launched a primary challenge to President Trump, who enjoys 88 percent of support among Republicans, according to Gallup. – READ MORE