Anthony Fauci: ‘We Will Almost Certainly’ Require a Coronavirus Booster Shot

Fully vaccinated Americans will “almost certainly” require a coronavirus booster shot within a year of getting their primary injection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week.

“We know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months, and likely considerably more, but I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary,” Fauci said this week, repeating the sentiments of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who said last month that a third shot may be necessary in the near future.

“Every year, you need to go to get your flu vaccine,” Bourla said. “It’s going to be the same with COVID. In a year, you will have to go and get your annual shot for COVID to be protected.”

Fauci doubted that booster shots created specifically for the virus variants would be necessary, stating it is “likely that you could just keep boosting against the wild type, and wind up getting a good enough response that you wouldn’t have to worry about the variants.”

The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director made waves this week after concluding Americans were “misinterpreting” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) updated guidance, which states that fully vaccinated people can “resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” – READ MORE

