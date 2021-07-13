Anthony Fauci Lectures Americans: ‘No Reason Not to Get Vaccinated’

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, seemingly lectured unvaccinated Americans on Sunday, contending to CNN there is “no reason not to get vaccinated” despite looming concerns about vaccine safety and the fact that they are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Fauci lamented the ideological hesitations behind the decisions of some to refrain from getting vaccinated. A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll shows Republicans less likely to get the vaccine than Democrats, 93 percent of Democrats surveyed indicating they have been vaccinated or plan to be. That number dropped to 49 percent among Republicans.

“We’ve got to put aside this ideological difference or differences, thinking that somebody is forcing you to do something,” Fauci said, contending government health officials are simply “asking you to do something that will ultimately save your life and that of your family and that of the community.”

“I don’t know. I really don’t have a good explanation, Jake, about why this is happening,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper over the weekend. “I mean, it’s ideological rigidity, I think.”

“There’s no reason not to get vaccinated. “Why are we having red states and places in the South that are very highly ideological in one way, not wanting to get vaccinations?” he asked, claiming vaccinations “have nothing to do with politics.”

“It’s a public health issue. It doesn’t matter who you are. The virus doesn’t know whether you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent,” he said. “For sure, we know that. And yet there is that divide of people wanting to get vaccinated.” – READ MORE

