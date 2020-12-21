Anthony Fauci again laments U.S. ‘independent spirit,’ says it ‘certainly hurt us’ during pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci says Americans could do with a little less “independent spirit” until “next Christmas.”

The infectious disease who lamented the nation’s “independent spirit” leading up to Thanksgiving reiterated his point for an interview with The Washington Post.

“Independent spirit in the United States of people not wanting to comply with public health measures has certainly hurt us a bit,” he said for a Wednesday piece titled, “Power Up: Fauci urges Americans to have a merry little Christmas. Emphasis on little.”

Mr. Fauci, who won’t be spending the holidays or his birthday with his three adult daughters, urged citizens to follow his lead.

“Christmas Day is Christmas Day,” he said. “And they are not going to come home … That’s painful. We don’t like that. But that’s just one of the things you’re going to have to accept as we go through this unprecedented challenging time.”- READ MORE

